Jenna Bush Hager on which 'hot' star made her husband jealous

Though Jenna Bush Hager maintains that her husband, Henry Hager, isn't a jealousy type of guy, during Monday morning's Today Show episode, she revealed that a certain up and coming heartthrob changed everything for the couple.

The star was chatting with Justin Sylvester as she temporarily took over Hoda Kotb's spot on 4th Hour, and he did not hesitate to ask the juicy questions everyone wants the answer to.

Knowing Jenna has been lucky to interview and interact with some of the world's biggest stars, he was quick to try to get the scoop from her.

He took the host by total surprise when he boldly asked her: "Who was hotter, Austin Butler or Harry Styles?"

Shocked expressions immediately erupted from the audience, as Jenna exasperatedly complained: "Why would you do this to me on a Monday?"

Despite her initial hesitation, Jenna seemed to have a very clear answer in her mind, and proudly stated: "Austin Butler."

When Austin stopped by Today recently, Hoda and Jenna were totally taken by him

She then went on to reveal that she and her husband recently went to a screening of the highly-anticipated Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann, and she even confessed that her husband told her: "I don't think I'm comfortable with you interviewing him."

The mom-of-three recalled explaining to him: "Honey, you have not been jealous of me in years," to which Henry simply rebutted: "That's the best looking man I've ever seen in my life."

The actor honored three generations of Presley's ahead of the premiere

However, she totally understood her husband, and recalling when Austin stopped by Today, she described him as "so handsome and so kind," commending him for having stayed throughout the entirety of the show even after their interview with him was over.

The film Elvis just premiered and tied with Top Gun: Maverick at the box office. As Jenna and Justin discussed its initial success, they spoke about how portraying such a beloved icon could make or break someone's career, though luckily for Austin it seems it'll be the former.

