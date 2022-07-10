Jenna Bush Hager's fans are looking forward to her return on Today - when will she be back? Hoda Kotb has been hosting with Michelle Collins

Jenna Bush Hager is a much-loved TV star and is welcomed into the nation's living rooms each morning on the fourth hour of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives heartfelt message from good friend Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: However, this week, the mother-of-three has been absent from the show, and social media, and fans are wanting to see her back.

Last week, Hoda Kotb revealed that Jenna would be off for the rest of the week, meaning it is more than likely that she return on Monday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

Comments on social media in Jenna's absence have included: "I miss Jenna, she's the best," and "When will Jenna be back I miss her?" as well as "Looking forward to Jenna's return."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer as you've never seen her before in new photo with husband Brian Fichera

Jenna was subbed by Michelle Collins, who sat in with Hoda, while Justin Sylvester also hosted with her earlier in the week.

It's a busy time for the Today stars, as Savannah Guthrie has also been off work, while the previous week, Hoda had a vacation with her young daughters.

Hoda Kotb has been hosting Today with Michelle Collins in Jenna's absence

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO! "I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared. Jenna is also close with Savannah, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Jenna has been off Today for the past week

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing. "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

MORE: What Savannah Guthrie really thinks of co-star Hoda Kotb

MORE: Hoda Kotb's absence from Today explained - all we know

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church." The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda [Kotb] and ask for advice," she said.

"I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.