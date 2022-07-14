Julianne Hough inundated with support as she shares Broadway news Julianne has been performing as part of the cast of POTUS

Julianne Hough has been inundated with support after revealing that her Broadway show has only one month left.

"It’s @potusbday’s final month in office! This has been one of my greatest and most fulfilling adventures yet and I love sharing these moments with all of you," she captioned a post that focused on fun behind-the-scenes moments with the cast.

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares emotional POTUS Broadway video

She concluded: "If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet…let this be your reminder! Link in bio to order."

"I saw you in this a few weeks ago!! I loved every second of it! You and the entire cast were incredible!!" commented one fan as another praised the "awe-inspiring" ladies of the cast.

"Thank you for the laughs and the joy," one wrote.

In the video Julianne shared how she had never been in a project before that was "99.99% female-led with an entire creative team and producing team".

Julianne stars as Dusty in the Broadway play

"And then during rehearsals we're just women hanging out and we have permission to be all parts of ourselves," she added.

The play is described as a "riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world".

"One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble," the synopsis reads.

Vanessa Williams and Julianne during the opening night curtain call

It has been praised by critics and fans, and Julianne recently received a standing ovation when her character made a passionate plea about healthcare.

Taking to the stage hours after the US supreme court ruled Roe v. Wade unconstitutional, her character said: "I volunteered at a clinic back in Iowa. Affordable safe reproductive healthcare is a basic human right."

Her voice shook as she made the comment, and the crowds instantly cheered leading to a minute-long ovation from men and women.