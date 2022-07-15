Victoria Beckham divides fans with latest new video The star is married to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham had fans seriously divided on Thursday after she posted a very 'posh' video on her brand new TikTok account.

The star shared a clip where she sat at a table and was presented with her classic favourite meal, steamed fish and vegetables.

Before she was presented with the plate, she said to camera: "Tell me you're posh without telling me you're posh, I'll go first."

The clip saw the former Spice Girl fans know and love her - looking ultra-glamorous in a chic black dress and followers flocked to leave their comments for the star.



The star asked fans if she should join TikTok

One fan wrote: "Welcome to TikTok VB," with a red love heart. A second said: "Qween! You have the best sense of humour. So dry and spicy."

A third said: "This is the best post EVER. Love you Posh!!!!" A fourth replied: "My queen."

However not everyone was as impressed with the 48-year-old's new post. One follower wrote: "Ooh babes not this." A second added: "Read the room Becks."

A third said: "I love Posh but this is tone deaf…"

Romeo shared his message to mum VB with fans

The video was the third TikTok shared by the star, who only signed up to the social media platform on Thursday after asking fans if she should join.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four chatted to her 30.2 million followers as she was having her hair styled.

She said: "James is going on and on and on about who I need to engage with TikTok…guess I need to get into it."

Victoria is a doting mother-of-four

The star then added a poll to her Instagram Stories asking fans "So what do we think… should I join TikTok?!"

Sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, were definitely in favour of their fashion mogul mother joining the platform and penned messages showing their support.

Both boys reshared the clip to their own Stories with individual messages. Romeo wrote: "About time mum…" with a laughing face and red love heart emoji.

Younger brother Cruz added: "Bout time @victoriabeckham is joining TikTok.".

