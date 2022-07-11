Victoria Beckham shares the most relatable snap showing Harper's post-birthday ritual The former Spice Girl is a doting mother-of-four

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday with a very relatable photo of daughter Harper as she recovered from her epic 11th birthday celebrations.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares sweetest photo of Harper at Brooklyn's wedding in birthday tribute

Posting the snap on her Instagram Stories, the 48-year-old showed her lastborn with the perfect post-party set up as she sat facing away from the camera in the bath watching TV programmes on a laptop.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

Captioning the fabulous photo, the mother-of-four penned: "Birthdays can be exhausting! Harper Seven living her best life, an inspiration to us all," with a laughing face emoji.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham twin in yellow to mark special occasion

READ: David & Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is a mini style icon in summery smock dress

The wonderful picture shows Harper's beautiful long tresses cascading over an impeccable grey marble bath.

Harper is unwinding

Earlier that day, the fashion mogul was full of special birthday tributes to her daughter and shared a stunning selection of snaps on her Instagram feed.

Harper looks so grown up in the pictures. In the first snap, she rocks light blue jeans and a fabulous puff-sleeved top whilst posing in the doorway of the family's unbelievable £31million Holland Park home.

Other images show her looking the picture of elegance in Venice whilst donning an ultra-glamorous Zimmermann gown which she paired with fabulous Nike trainers.

The 11-year-old looks so grown up

Another photo in the carousel showed a close up of Harper's fabulous long hair as she relaxed at home in a grey sweatshirt.

The former Spice Girl wrote: "Happy 11th Birthday to our little everything!! The sweetest, kindest, most beautiful soul we could ever wish for, we all love you so much!"

Tributes also flooded in from Harper's older brothers Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn who all took to social media to share their love for the 11-year-old.

Romeo shared a sweet snap

Romeo wrote: "Happy 11th birthday harper seven, I love u so much and can’t wait to see you soon!!," with two love hearts, on a collection of photos alongside his sister.

Cruz shared an adorable home video of his little sister as well as a cute close-up selfie and a photo of her sitting beside Taylor Swift. He penned: "Happy birthday Harper I love you so much and can’t believe you are sooo old now xx love ya."

Eldest brother Brooklyn took to his stories with an adorable clip of Harper whizzing around on a hoverboard and penned: "I love you Harper xxx Happy Birthday," with three red love hearts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.