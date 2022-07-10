Victoria Beckham shares sweetest photo of Harper at Brooklyn's wedding in birthday tribute The Spice Girls star is a doting mum

Victoria Beckham will no doubt have melted her fans' hearts when she took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend.

The mum-of-four shared an adorable photo of her youngest child, daughter Harper, with her oldest child, 23-year-old Brooklyn, as the pair shared a special moment on the day of Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham twin in yellow to mark special occasion

The snapshot showed the little girl looking up at her brother as she straightened his bow tie and he beamed adoringly back.

Victoria tagged Brooklyn and added a pink heart emoji as she captioned the lovely moment: "Your big brothers love you so much!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon at Harper Seven's 11th birthday bash

The Story was in honour of Harper's 11th birthday on Sunday, and the rest of the Beckham clan also wished the youngster well for the special occasion.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham share very special messages to daughter Harper as she celebrates exciting milestone

READ: David Beckham reveals his 'regret' over son Brooklyn's wedding gift

On his Instagram page, Victoria's husband David shared a sweet video of Harper when she was younger which he captioned with a doting tribute.

Victoria shared the adorable image to Instagram

The dad-of-four wrote: " Happy Birthday to my Pretty Lady… 11 years old today I can’t believe it… You are the most beautiful little girl with the biggest heart… we love you so so so much. Love Daddy. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

The former footballer's followers were quick to share their love for the video, with many posting strings of heart emojis in response. "Well she has wonderful parents… xx," one commented.

Another wrote: "Awww, bless her. Happy 11th Birthday Harper. Hope you have a wonderful day and night with your family xxx."

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot on 9 April

Brooklyn shared his own tribute to his little sister, posting a series of photos to Instagram that showed Harper when she was younger, including one of her in school uniform and another that showed her wearing sunglasses and staring at the camera.

Alongside them, he penned: "Happy 11th birthday Harper xx cannot believe you are so old now… love you so much xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.