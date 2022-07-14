Victoria Beckham looks so glamorous in skintight latex trousers The wife of David Beckham looked astounding

Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon, and as the star prepared for a shoot with Vogue Australia she showed off just how insane her fashion game is.

The wife of David Beckham shared several glimpses at her potential outfits with the one that stood out the most consisting of a striking pair of skintight latex trousers and a black crop top. VB shared the stunning snap on her Instagram Stories as a fashion assistant helped her into the boots to go with the look.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham thrills in cut-out midi-dress

Victoria also shared plenty of other glimpses at her looks, including a stunning green dress with a plunging neckline and a white top paired with a lacy skirt and a large black belt.

She also shared an incredibly extravagant look, in which she was bedecked with sequins in a breathaking black gown.

She also shared the looks on her main feed, and wrote: "@vogueaustralia behind the scenes head to @tiktok for an exclusive look!"

The Spice Girls star showed off some striking fashion

Fans were obsessed with the shots, as one labelled her a "goddess" and a second posted: "Ms. V so elegant extremely beautiful."

A third opined: "Everything is gorgeous," while a fourth added: "The pants in the last photo," alongside a string of flame emojis.

Earlier this week, the stunning mother-of-four took to Instagram to share with fans her latest outfit, which consisted of a grey dress that was slashed to the navel.

The frock was part of her new collection, and is known as the 'Utility Detail Dress in Steel Grey'.

Victoria was modelling for Vogue Australia

The item's description reads: "A utilitarian sensibility replaces more traditional tailoring this season, with structured details such as pocket flaps juxtaposed against a cady drape fabrication for a look that's uncomplicated yet considered.

"This style is fitted at the hip and waist, with a slightly oversized top and draped bodice at the side seam. A centre front split allows for easy movement, while a deep neckline slit lends a sensual finish."

Despite the hot weather, Victoria added black boots and wore her hair in a lightly curled, waved style.

