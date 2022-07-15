Kelly Ripa shares a sweet photo with her father, who avoids social media Who doesn’t love a father-daughter relationship

Kelly Ripa is undoubtedly a family-oriented personality who prioritizes her loved ones over fame.

The host of Live with Kelly and Ryan posted a sweet throwback Thursday photo on her Instagram, as she frequently does to advertise her new program. This time, her father was in the picture, with both posing identically with their arms crossed.

Kelly and her father are both curled up on the couch, their legs stretched out, with the host looking severely into the camera while her father's mouth appears to be open in mid-sentence.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and the rest of her family celebrated Michael's long-awaited graduation from NYU

Despite being unaware of the throwback's time period, Kelly is dressed more casually than she does on the show, with blue denim trousers and a summery blouse. With white three-quarter shorts and a dark polo shirt, her father Joe is sporting a typical dad appearance.

Kelly unseen shares wholseome photo of her sitting beside her father Joe

The picture was posted to her Instagram to promote her new game show Generation Gap as she explained in the caption, which read: “Dad is warming up his vocal chords for another episode of Generation Gap tonight at 9pm/8 central on ABC or stream on Hulu! #generationgap #tbt”

Husband, Mark Consuelos was excited by the news and commented three heart emojis. Kelly’s makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, who must know Joe quite well commented: “Lol…..Yes Joe!!! Stretch those chords.”

Fans also took to the post writing heartwarming words to the duo. One said: “You look like a teenager getting a lecture from dad.” Another added: “So how does your mom feel about your dad being so famous?”

Her comedy game show Generation Gap has family members from various generations who collaborate to answer questions about one another's generation, from pop-culture trivia to various other challenges.

Kelly looks stunning in promo shoot for new show

Although it was initially developed and ordered three years ago, it was only recently given a spot on the ABC schedule and fans are loving Kelly’s new hosting gig.

But it seems this week Kelly’s dad has stolen the limelight and we aren’t complaining!

