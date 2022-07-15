Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares intimate glimpse inside summer holiday - and fans react The 47-year-old is a mother of five

Jools Oliver often loves to share snippets of her precious family time - and her latest Instagram post certainly melted hearts!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 47-year-old - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - uploaded two pictures of her son River and daughter Daisy out on the beach.

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

"Family holidays are the best…Never seen little River so spoilt in love [heart emojis]," the doting mum remarked in the caption.

The heartwarming post was flooded with messages, with one reading: "What beautiful happy smiles they have!" Another stated: "Aww! Lovely photos @joolsoliver!" A third post read: "Beautiful picture."

The sweet photo comes just a few weeks after Jools and Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. To mark the happy occasion, Jools shared a photo of a pile of romantic love letters Jamie had written.

Jools uploaded this sweet snap on Friday

"From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between,” she wrote. "To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

Fans were also able to read one of the notes, written when Jamie was still a college student. It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

