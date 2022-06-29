Jamie Oliver's wife Jools sparks sweet fan reaction with adorable throwback photo of her kids

Sharnaz Shahid
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver sparks sweet fan reaction with adorable throwback photo of her children. Take a look here...
Jools Oliver was in the mood for reflection as she shared a sweet throwback picture of three of her children on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - was seen sitting on an outdoor bench holding her youngest daughter Petal alongside eldest child Poppy and son Buddy.
MORE: Jools Oliver shares sweet new photos of lookalike daughter Petal - and the resemblance is uncanny!
"Memories xxx," Jools simply captioned the adorable snapshot. Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Beautiful, they grow up far too quickly, enjoy this time."
WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter
Another said: "I love this. Some days I wish I could just go back and spend an afternoon with my children when they were smaller." A third post read: "I've been looking back at photos like this as well today @joolsoliver children grow so fast, sometimes it's hard to remember that they were once so small."
MORE: Jamie Oliver inundated with messages after sharing emotional video of daughter Poppy
SEE: 13 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos
The heartwarming post comes days after Jools and her husband Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of a huge pile of romantic love letters from the TV chef, Jools penned: "From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between.
"To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."
Jools shared this sweet throwback photo of her kids
Jamie's message read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine. I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good.
Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters
"I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?
"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.