Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares stunning new family photo – but fans are divided

The 47-year-old is a mother of five

Jools Oliver is an incredibly proud mother – and on Sunday she chose to share a striking new family photo.

The 47-year-old – who has been married to chef Jamie Oliver since 2000 – posted a candid snapshot showing her four eldest children together.

Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, and 11-year-old Buddy can be seen sitting together on an outdoor bed. The lookalike siblings clearly have a close bond – and fans were quick to react to the heartwarming snapshot.

However, one follower appeared to take issue with the fact that Daisy appears to be holding a glass of rose. "Drinking wine at what age?" they wrote. But Jools's fans were quick to rally around and defend the teen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver)

Jools shared the beautiful family photo on Instagram

"It's 18 in the UK. So all legal! Worry not," one noted, while a second echoed: "At 18, you can buy an AK47 in the US. So, on balance, I think being allowed a glass of rose as a recognised adult, is just fine." A third simply stated: "She's 19. Be kind."

The sweet photo comes just a few weeks after Jools and Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Jamie and Jools share five children together

To mark the happy occasion, Jools shared a photo of a pile of romantic love letters Jamie had written.

"From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between,” she wrote. "To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

Fans were also able to read one of the notes, written when Jamie was still a college student.

Jamie's love note

It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

