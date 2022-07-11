Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares stunning new family photo – but fans are divided The 47-year-old is a mother of five

Jools Oliver is an incredibly proud mother – and on Sunday she chose to share a striking new family photo.

The 47-year-old – who has been married to chef Jamie Oliver since 2000 – posted a candid snapshot showing her four eldest children together.

Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, and 11-year-old Buddy can be seen sitting together on an outdoor bed. The lookalike siblings clearly have a close bond – and fans were quick to react to the heartwarming snapshot.

However, one follower appeared to take issue with the fact that Daisy appears to be holding a glass of rose. "Drinking wine at what age?" they wrote. But Jools's fans were quick to rally around and defend the teen.

Jools shared the beautiful family photo on Instagram

"It's 18 in the UK. So all legal! Worry not," one noted, while a second echoed: "At 18, you can buy an AK47 in the US. So, on balance, I think being allowed a glass of rose as a recognised adult, is just fine." A third simply stated: "She's 19. Be kind."

The sweet photo comes just a few weeks after Jools and Jamie celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Jamie and Jools share five children together

To mark the happy occasion, Jools shared a photo of a pile of romantic love letters Jamie had written.

"From our first love letters to each other, to our first holiday and the beautiful rollercoaster in between,” she wrote. "To the [love] of my life, happy 22 years together since we were 18 THANK YOU you are THE best xxx."

Fans were also able to read one of the notes, written when Jamie was still a college student.

Jamie's love note

It read: "Hi Juliette how are you my little sweet thing, I hope you're doing fine.

"I am supposed to be at college today but I'm not feeling too good. I think I've been working too hard, the last two days have been killers. Up every day no later than 5:30 am for college, work etc and going to bed about 12/2am so it's just my body saying 'have a break mate' I hope?

"Well I just want to say thanks for all the phone calls and your excellent letters, I know you're busy and don't have very much money, you're a loyal girlfriend xxxx…"

