Drew Barrymore switches up her look and stuns with the gorgeous Emma Roberts by her side The pair are rocking the Dolce & Gabbana

This week, Drew Barrymore treated fans by teasing a classic look from a prior D&G style in which she appeared androgynous with shorter slicked-back hair and a button-down.

Dolce & Gabbana hosted a series of events of luxury and extravagance in Sicily, to commemorate the brand's Alta Moda debut ten years ago.

The talk show host wore a white sheer button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and her long brown hair entirely pulled up into a bun.

We get a better look at Drew's gorgeous makeup in the selfie she uploaded to Instagram with Wild Child actress Emma Roberts, that fans are obsessed with.

Drew's freckles stand out against her flawless base, and her brows are another distinctive feature. As she strikes a sultry pose, her lips are ever so naturally painted with a basic nude. Her glam is subtle yet incredibly elegant.

With Drew's head leaned up against Emma's, the blonde goes for a very different pose to the Charlie's Angel. With Emma’s tongue sticking out and teasing fans with a wink, the duo look breathtaking as they both represent Dolce & Gabbana.

Emma, in contrast, is sporting an off-the-shoulder velvet black dress and oversized gold stud earrings with dangling hoops. She chooses to go for a more glam look, and she looks absolutely gorgeous with a peachy red lip, thick eyeliner, and her hair pulled back.

The pair sport contrasting poses but look incredible in D&G

Fans were thrilled to see the longtime pals reunited on the trip, only able to comment to heart and love-struck emojis. Emma took to the comments herself and commented: “My queen.”

Scream Queens fans also shared their thoughts with one writing: “As a scream fan all I can see is Casey Becker and Jill Roberts.” Another exclaimed: “CASEY BECKER AND JILL ROBERTS BEING BFFS IN THE AFTERLIFE???”

Numerous people were interested in the pair's reunion and hoped they would appear as co-stars in upcoming films.

