Drew Barrymore shares incredible throwback picture to life as a child star The actress was a child star in the 1980s

Drew Barrymore got fans talking on Thursday when she shared an adorable throwback picture to her time as a child star.

The actress turned daytime talk show host posted the picture from when she was about five-years-old. The young girl wore a sweatsuit with a crochet shawl, and she sat criss-cross on the floor leaning on her closed fists. Her hair was piled up in a loose bun and she wore a cute pout.

WATCH: Drew revisits center where she was institutionalized as a teen

"I love this sweet face," commented friend Savannah Guthrie while fans called the snap "adorable" and others shared that Drew was "still just as cute!".

Drew found fame as a young girl in ET but famously struggled with drug addiction by the time she was a teenager and was in and out of rehab.

In recent years she has successfully hosted her daytime talk show which has won acclaim from critics and fans. The mom-of-two has never been shy about much when it comes to discussing hot topics on The Drew Barrymore Show, and she's known to be pretty candid when it comes to opening up about her dating life.

However, when it comes to giving viewers advice, she's aware she doesn't know it all, and so she often brings out her resident dating expert, Damona Hoffman, to help her audience, and herself, with any dating issue.

Fans loved the throwback

During a recent episode, as guests stood up to ask questions on how to improve their love life, the star rrevealed her own dating struggles and shared that she had been catfished.

"I've gone through the same exact things," she told a guest who had revealed she had been lied to by a man she met on an app.

