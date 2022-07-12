Drew Barrymore undergoes androgynous transformation for major fashion event The talk show host went a new route

Drew Barrymore has delighted fans over the years with her bright and colorful styles that often employ feminine silhouettes.

MORE: Drew Barrymore on the highs and lows of raising her two daughters with her ex-husband

However, her latest look was one that absolutely no one saw coming as she continued to be part of Dolce & Gabbana's anniversary festivities in Sicily, Italy.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore dances around her home and shares throwback pics

Drew appeared for the second day of celebrations in a look inspired by a previous D&G style, featuring a female model bearing a more androgynous style with shorter slicked back hair and a button down.

The talk show host took inspiration from that for her own look, wearing her long brown hair completely slicked back and tied up.

MORE: Drew Barrymore's two daughters are her double in photos shared by ex-husband Will Kopelman

She donned a white sheer button down with rolled-up sleeves and wide-legged black palazzo pants for a more shapeless silhouette.

What made the look an even more stark departure from Drew's usual style was the lack of make-up and her pose, striking a more dominant posture with her hands in her pockets.

Drew went for an androgynous take for her second D&G outing

"@dolcegabbana day 2. Bring back a look you love," she captioned her photograph, and her fans most definitely did not expect her to go this route.

"[You] look like a handsome young person from 1920's England," one wrote, with another saying: "OMG!!! I'm gobsmacked!!!"

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares rare peek inside her unique home - fans are in awe

MORE: Drew Barrymore brings fans to tears with emotional home renovation update

A third added: "And holy cow did you nail it," with several comparing her look to that of a younger Elvis Presley or Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress kept with her usual style taken to an avant garde extreme for the first star-studded night in Italy, opting for a red and pink flower power ensemble.

The actress stunned also in her flower power dress

Drew donned a dress fitted with red and pink tulle and adorned with giant flower sleeves, completed with an over-the-top flower crown as well.

Her look garnered significant attention, especially when she also posed alongside other A-listers Mariah Carey, Sharon Stone, and Dame Helen Mirren for photos that quickly went viral.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.