Drew Barrymore brings fans to tears with emotional home renovation update

Who knew partly destroying your own home could bring someone so much joy? At least that's the case for Drew Barrymore, who unveiled an epic surprise by breaking down the walls of her apartment.

The star is in the process of remodeling her residence, and has proven her commitment to the epic renovation with a slew of videos that see her absolutely demolishing her kitchen.

She has been hard at work – and overjoyed – proved by a video she posted of her getting down and dirty, taking a sledgehammer to her floral walls, pink cabinets, and green backsplash.

Though the video, which was hilariously set to the Home Depot theme song, seemed quite aggressive, Drew insisted she was nothing but happy to be demolishing her kitchen, and she wrote: "Don't mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE."

Though her sledgehammer shenanigans clearly brought her joy, it was nothing compared to an epic surprise she unveiled when she brought down a specific wall, which immediately brought tears to her eyes.

In a subsequent home reno video, the actress appeared looking up at the sky through a window, and through tears, she said: "It's so hopeful, it's like something that used to be so covered up and dark… you can pry it open and create light."

Drew's emotional renovation moment

She went on to explain that the people that had lived in her apartment before her, "for some reason," had covered up a beautiful window that previously allowed plenty of light into the home.

The mom-of-two admitted to fans that she had a strong feeling that there might be a window behind the drywall, and the moment she proved herself right couldn't have been more emotional.

The star was seriously committed to finding the light

As soon as she pushed the unearthed window open, Drew let out a big sigh of relief, which was followed by equal amounts of tears and laughter, and she repeated: "I knew there was a window, I knew it."

Fans were quick to express appreciation for her candidness and for sharing the special moment, writing: "This is the most pure and beautiful thing on the internet today," writing: "You literally found light. What a beautiful moment," as well as: "Congratulations!! This will change the whole room no doubt!! What a treasure."

