Victoria Beckham surprises in out-of-this-world sparkly leggings for Parisian date night with David

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday and to mark the special occasion, the couple headed to Paris for a special date night.

Taking to their Stories, David and Victoria shared a glimpse inside their special night, revealing they had chosen to head to the French capital because it's their "happy place".

"Special day today celebrating in our happy place," Victoria wrote on her Stories, whilst David added: "Everytime we have something to celebrate we are here."

The couple also shared a photo of them cuddled up together in their hotel, ahead of their dinner.

Victoria and David dazzled on their date night

"Date night celebrating our anniversary," Victoria wrote alongside the photo, which saw her donning the most incredible date look.

The mother-of-four opted for a white blazer which she paired with sparkly silver leggings. David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark suit.

Earlier in the day, the couple had taken to Instagram to publicly congratulate each other.

The couple treated themselves to a special bottle of wine

Alongside a video of the couple being interviewed by Ali G, in which the comedian asked him if he was "into the Spice Girls," David wrote: "No but I was into Posh... 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria, meanwhile, shared a photo showing her smiling next to David.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" she wrote.