Victoria Beckham surprises fans in slashed-to-the-navel dress

Victoria Beckham is back in sunny London, just in time for the heatwave and she has a brand new look to boot.

The stunning mother-of-four took to Instagram to share with fans her latest outfit, which consisted of a grey dress that was slashed to the navel! The frock was part of her new collection, and is known as the 'Utility Detail Dress in Steel Grey'. Costing £950, the website says of the style:

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham argue over their accidental matching outfits

"A utilitarian sensibility replaces more traditional tailoring this season, with structured details such as pocket flaps juxtaposed against a cady drape fabrication for a look that's uncomplicated yet considered. This style is fitted at the hip and waist, with a slightly oversized top and draped bodice at the side seam. A centre front split allows for easy movement, while a deep neckline slit lends a sensual finish.'

Despite the hot weather, Victoria added black boots and wore her hair in a lightly curled, waved style. Sporting a sunkissed glow, she's never looked better.

Victoria has had a very busy few weeks. On Monday, Victoria and David celebrated 23 years of marriage - and to mark the occasion they paid homage to one another on Instagram. In a sweet snap shared on social media by Victoria, the couple embraced amid a serene riverside setting in Venice - both twinning in radiant yellow ensembles.

Victoria's dress:

Utility Detail Dress in Steel Grey, £950.00, Victoria Beckham

The pair have often dressed alike (remember that black leather Gucci look in the 90's?) so it was a lovely surprise to see history repeating itself.

Victoria and David wore the same colour to celebrate their anniversary

The former Spice Girls member wore a long yellow maxi dress featuring a floor-length fit, thick white ribbon straps, a fit and flare silhouette, a square neckline and cut-out detailing. David complemented his wife in a vivid yellow T-shirt.

Victoria shared the photo via her Instagram Stories for fans to gush over, alongside the caption: "Still matching 23 years later! @davidbeckham," adding a yellow heart emoji.

