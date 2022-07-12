Victoria Beckham surprises fans in slashed-to-the-navel dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram wearing a charcoal grey dress that was slashed to the navel from her own fashion line. David Beckham's wife added black boots.
Victoria Beckham is back in sunny London, just in time for the heatwave and she has a brand new look to boot.
The stunning mother-of-four took to Instagram to share with fans her latest outfit, which consisted of a grey dress that was slashed to the navel! The frock was part of her new collection, and is known as the 'Utility Detail Dress in Steel Grey'. Costing £950, the website says of the style:
"A utilitarian sensibility replaces more traditional tailoring this season, with structured details such as pocket flaps juxtaposed against a cady drape fabrication for a look that's uncomplicated yet considered. This style is fitted at the hip and waist, with a slightly oversized top and draped bodice at the side seam. A centre front split allows for easy movement, while a deep neckline slit lends a sensual finish.'
Despite the hot weather, Victoria added black boots and wore her hair in a lightly curled, waved style. Sporting a sunkissed glow, she's never looked better.
Victoria has had a very busy few weeks. On Monday, Victoria and David celebrated 23 years of marriage - and to mark the occasion they paid homage to one another on Instagram. In a sweet snap shared on social media by Victoria, the couple embraced amid a serene riverside setting in Venice - both twinning in radiant yellow ensembles.
Victoria's dress:
Utility Detail Dress in Steel Grey, £950.00, Victoria Beckham
The pair have often dressed alike (remember that black leather Gucci look in the 90's?) so it was a lovely surprise to see history repeating itself.
Victoria and David wore the same colour to celebrate their anniversary
The former Spice Girls member wore a long yellow maxi dress featuring a floor-length fit, thick white ribbon straps, a fit and flare silhouette, a square neckline and cut-out detailing. David complemented his wife in a vivid yellow T-shirt.
Victoria shared the photo via her Instagram Stories for fans to gush over, alongside the caption: "Still matching 23 years later! @davidbeckham," adding a yellow heart emoji.
