Victoria Beckham's sheer mesh top and mermaid bodysuit get fans talking

Victoria Beckham delighted her 30.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening when she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her VOGUE Australia cover shoot. How incredible did she look?

The 48-year-old former Spice Girls star was seen posing against a wall as an array of fashion assistants helped her try on the different fits. She sported a plunging black mesh top, worn over a mermaid-inspired, shimmering sequinned bodysuit with a low V-neckline.

The Gothic, corset-style ensemble was paired with a khaki midi skirt and finessed with a leather belt, provoking an unexpected yet super glamorous result.

Victoria – who raises children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11, with husband David Beckham – teased her brand new TikTok account in the caption, which read: "Behind the scenes head to @tiktok for an exclusive look!"

Victoria posed in a sheer top and sparkly bodysuit

Fans went wild for her daring outfits, commenting in their hundreds. "1st outfit," one enthused, while another wrote: "Loooove these looks!!"

Another standout ensemble from the fashion shoot was a pair of skintight latex trousers and a black crop top.

The Spice Girls star looked amazing in latex

VB shared the stunning snap on her Instagram Stories as one of the fashion assistants on set helped her into a pair of killer boots to go with the look.

Victoria recently shed some light on her only daughter Harper's sense of style, revealing the youngster – who just turned 11 – is unlikely to be sporting "a full face of make-up and a crop top" any time soon.

Victoria recently revealed daughter Harper hates her revealing outfits

Speaking in the accompanying VOGUE interview, Victoria joked: "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'

"I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

