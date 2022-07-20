Jennifer Garner shares hilariously relatable life update in the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's nuptials Fans love her candid posts

Though millions of fans around the world have been dying to know more details from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise Las Vegas nuptials, others can't help but divert their attention to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The former couple finalized their divorce just four years ago in 2018, having wed in 2005 and bringing up three children together, Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.

Fans have been keen to learn of the actress' reaction to the seemingly impromptu wedding, and she has not shied away from sharing relatable, and rather timely, jokes and comments in the wake of the wedding.

Jennifer is known for her soft candid persona on social media, from her cooking videos and beyond, and her latest Instagram Story is as honest as it gets.

The star made a hilarious and bold statement by reposting a cheeky motivational tweet, which read: "Hey if tacos can totally fall apart and still be amazing so can you."

Though the mom-of-three hasn't shown public support for the newlyweds, she did take to Instagram to reveal what she was up to as the two got married in a daring new video.

The relatable tweet Jennifer shared

She posted footage of herself with her feet dangling above Lake Tahoe while parasailing. Appearing to have had a great time with her action-packed day out, she also shared a selfie in front of the lake in another post on her Stories.

On July 17, J.Lo shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel.

She gave fans the details on her On The J.Lo newsletter, writing: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The Marry Me lead went on to reveal several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

