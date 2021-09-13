Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside kitchen during weekend of 'comfort food' The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse inside her kitchen over the weekend as she prepped some tasty looking treats for her family.

MORE: Jennifer Garner moves fans to tears with emotional post

The Hollywood star shared a photo of a tray filled with freshly-baked cinnamon rolls, alongside the caption: "September 12th is for comfort food".

The star's baked goods no doubt went down a treat with her children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

Jennifer had an eventful week so no doubt wanted to treat her kids before a new week of school.

MORE: Jennifer Garner is radiant in beach photo as she shares incredible family update

MORE: Jennifer Garner is a vision in dreamy white dress we weren't expecting

The 13 Going on 30 star shared a reflective post last Tuesday as her three children all headed back to school for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jennifer Garner indulged in some tasty comfort food over the weekend

Alongside a picture of herself smiling by the sea, she wrote: "The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

MORE: Jennifer Garner causes a stir with super short hair – fans react

"3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply.

The Hollywood star with ex-husband Ben Affleck

"Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep.

MORE: Jennifer Garner sizzles in swimsuit selfie we did not see coming

MORE: Jennifer Garner dreams of a vacation with breathtaking photos amid Bennifer romance

"Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom.

"Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands."

The star's ex-husband has also been hitting the headlines over the weekend after he stepped out for the first time on the red carpet with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The pair attended the Venice Film Festival and were hand-in-hand as they attended the premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel.

Jennifer with her three children

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out about her former husband's new relationship, her children look to have bonded with J-Lo and her twins Emme and Max, having been pictured out and about in LA with them on several occasions.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship, having been previously engaged in 2002. They called off the engagement several months later due to excessive media attention.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.