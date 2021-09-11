Jennifer Garner moves fans to tears with emotional post The Yes Day actress had an important message to share

Jennifer Garner moved her fans to tears on Friday when she shared an emotional post on Instagram shortly after ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut.

The Yes Day actress uploaded a heartwarming clip of a visit to Dulles Airport, where she met with families and children from Afghanistan.

Jennifer's visit was in aid of Operation Allies Welcome, an initiative approved by the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan refugees.





In the clip, which revealed there is a separate section at the airport where families are welcomed and provided with clothes, food, toys, and hygiene care, Jennifer can be seen playing with children and learning more about the initiative from workers from Save from Children.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tucked away from a bustling Dulles Airport terminal, families from Afghanistan—refugees who fought alongside our soldiers, who supported our troops as their drivers, translators, administrators, women who fought for equal rights—are being welcomed into our country in an area curtained off from the public."

She added: "A diaper changing station, clothes, blankets, a teddy bear, staffed child safe places to play may sound simple, but to these parents and children they represent care, freedom, joy, safety. Children who feel safe PLAY. Play supports children’s longer term resilience, their ability to bounce back.

Jennifer paid an emotional visit to Operation Allies Welcome at Dulles Airport

"On my visit to both Dulles and the Expo Center on Monday, 126 children were lined up and waiting when Save the Children staff opened the play space for the day. This is a human endeavor. I am so grateful Save the Children is helping the US Dept of State welcome Afghan refugees, and hope you can help me support these families and this work."

Fans were quick to react, with many posting crying face emojis, while others praised Jennifer for her work.

One responded: "This woman is really a Lady. No show, no drama. She is emotionally mature. She is a role model." A second said: "This is the most healing thing I’ve seen in months. Thank you for your example of kindness."

A third added: "My heart. Jennifer Garner is a national treasure and all around amazing human."

Jennifer's emotional post comes after Ben and Jen - known as Bennifer - made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The couple – who rekindled their romance earlier this year – put on an amorous display as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel.

