Jennifer Garner shares adorable childhood photo complete with a super short haircut

Jennifer Garner went on a trip down memory lane over the weekend and shared a seriously cute photo of herself as a child on social media.

The photo was posted to mark National Dimple Day, and saw a young Jennifer beaming at the camera with a wide grin, complete with a short haircut and bangs.

In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "National Dimples Day (and apparently crazy teeth day too)."

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shares health fears in unexpected video

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Cutie!" while another wrote: "So much personality in one photo." A third added: "Those dimples are magic!"

Jennifer was born in Houston, Texas, but grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, with her parents and two sisters.

Although she’s now raising her three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles, she tries hard to give them a grounded childhood.

Jennifer Garner looked adorable in a throwback childhood photo

She told Southern Living magazine: "It's really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn't have the lives they see in Los Angeles.

"That doesn't reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had - to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses.

"If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I'd be pretty happy." The star also opened up about her childhood during a previous interview with People, Jennifer gave an insight into her upbringing.

Jennifer Garner with her parents and children on the red carpet

She said: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The actress also spoke about her childhood on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan. She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood. "I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

