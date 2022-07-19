Jennifer Garner shows support for friend Reese Witherspoon in the midst of celebratory news The Yes Day star is cheering her on!

Jennifer Garner is one of the most positive people in Hollywood right now, never shying away from shouting out others who are doing great work.

The star took to social media to spread some positivity while all eyes have been on her after her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's sudden wedding.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected cheerleading video

The actress shared a message of praise for fellow Hollywood sweetheart Reese Witherspoon after the immediate success of her latest production, Where the Crawdads Sing.

As the movie opened at the box office with an incredible first weekend tally, setting quite the pace, Jennifer took to congratulating her friend.

"Proud friend," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the news. "What an incredible group of women ruling the world – congratulations to all of you for a record breaking weekend."

Reese responded to the compliment by sharing it on her own Instagram Stories and sweetly writing: "Thank you!!" with a kiss emoji.

Jennifer showed her support for Reese after her film's success

The Cruel Intentions star's vehicle, produced by Hello Sunshine, opened with a $17M gross, the highest collection for a drama film in its first three day weekend in three years, beating out House of Gucci, competing only against Thor: Love and Thunder this weekend.

Jennifer has no doubt sent her regards to Ben following the news of his secret wedding to JLo on Sunday, and remains on amicable terms with them as they raise their three children together.

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 until 2018 when their divorce was finalized.

The couple share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who they are incredibly protective about when it comes to their privacy.

On July 17, the singer shared a gushing statement announcing she and Ben had tied the knot in front of their close family members in Las Vegas.

Ben and Jennifer are parents to three children

In her On the J.Lo newsletter, she wrote: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She went on to reveal that the happy couple flew to Las Vegas and shared several photos from their special day, including one of her in a wedding dress and another of Ben kissing her while she laughs.

