Christine Lampard shares incredibly rare snap of kids - and it is adorable

Christine Lampard took to social media on Saturday with the most adorable photos of her rarely seen children Patricia, three, and Freddie, one, whom she shares with husband Frank Lampard.

In the gorgeous pictures, the siblings took straight after their football star dad and donned mini Everton football kits complete with shirts which had their names on the back.

Captioning two photos of the duo, the mother-of-two-penned: "All kitted out! @everton @franklampard #everton #Toffees," with blue and white heart emojis.

The fabulous snaps showed Partricia and Freddie showing off their curly locks and having fun in a lush green field during a very sunny weekend.

The duo are so cute

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet update. Jamie Redknapp commented with two red love hearts on the snap.

One fan couldn't get over how much the infants take after mum Christine and wrote: "So cute @christinelampard taking their curls after their mummy." A second replied: "Awwww so adorable," with five red love heart emojis.

A third penned: "Just too gorgeous," with a heart-eyes emoji. A fourth said: "Gorgeous, up the toffees," with blue love heart emojis.

The pair enjoyed the sunshine together

Despite not often sharing insights into her home life with Frank and the children, on Wednesday the star let fans into what dinner time is like at the Lampards and posted a snap from her London family home.

Christine took to Instagram with a photo Freddie in his highchair which was covered in broccoli and pasta. The contents of the plate had also reached the floor, which was partially covered with tomato sauce and small bits of pasta.

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, urging Christine to get her dog Minnie, to help clear out the food mess.

Christine's photo was so relatable

"Dog?" suggested her stylist Angie Smith, whilst another wondered: "Where is the dog? They are wonderful at clearing up."

"You need a dog," wrote a third, whilst another mother added: "I know this very well- lucky. I have a dog that sits under the highchair."

Christine and Frank welcomed Freddie in March 2021.

