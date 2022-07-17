Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The records show that the couple, whose full names are Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday.

The couple, who reunited last year after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April, with JLo showcasing her stunning green ring as she shared the news.

The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

It's believed that they recently bought a huge new estate in Los Angeles to share with their blended family.

Actress Ana de Armas recently spoke about how difficult it was to be in a high-profile romance with the Batman actor in the August 2022 issue of Elle magazine, sharing that the constant paparazzi attention and their headline-making relationship was "horrible" to experience.

The couple at the premiere of Jennifer's movie, Marry Me

However, all that attention did seem to be a blessing in disguise as Ana now sees the silver lining in her failed union with Oscar-winning Ben, as she explained: "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left LA."

Before dating Ben, Ana had lived in Los Angeles for seven years, but admitted that seeing the way celebrities were followed made her rethink her living situation.

Ben and Jennifer reunited last year

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she continued. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

Neither Ana nor Ben has spoken explicitly about what caused their break-up, which was said to be a mutual decision. Ana has now moved on, as she currently lives with Tinder executive beau Paul Boukadkis in New York.

