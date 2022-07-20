Jennifer Lopez's mom speaks out following daughter's wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised everyone when they secretly eloped to Las Vegas and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 16 July.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez's two wedding dresses with Ben Affleck were totally different from exes

However, one person who wasn't surprised that the couple finally said, 'I do' is Jennifer's mom, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Rodríguez, who has called her new son-in-law the singer's "true love", according to The View's Sunny Hostin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally marry in Las Vegas ceremony

Speaking on the show on Monday following the news of 'Bennifer's' wedding, Sunny revealed that she had spoken to Guadalupe, who gave Ben her seal of approval.

"I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," Sunny said. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love."

MORE: Alex Rodriguez breaks silence amidst ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding news

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares daring new video following ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

Jennifer confirmed on Sunday that she had married Ben at the Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

'Bennifer' wed in Las Vegas

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple, who reunited in 2021 after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April. The pair previously called off their engagement in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

Jennifer's mom approves of her new husband

The newlyweds are now said to be planning a second wedding by the end of July "for everyone they love but could not invite" to their Vegas nuptials.

Page Six reports that friends including Ben's brother Casey, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's long-time friend Drea de Matteo have been invited. It is thought to be taking place in Georgia where Ben has an 87-acre property.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.