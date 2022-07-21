Miranda Lambert and husband look more in love than ever in sunset photo The couple have been married since 2019

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin left fans branding them "the cutest couple" after sharing a dreamy new photo.

The pair took to Instagram to celebrate the end of their epic road trip and their sunset snapshot looked like they had an announcement to make.

In the image, Miranda and Brendan were sharing an intimate kiss with her hand - which bore her wedding bands - gently placed on his cheek.

Had they not already been married, fans could be forgiven for thinking it was an engagement snapshot.

She captioned the photo: "Meet me in Montana forever. Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. ( thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever #airstreamdreams #tourist."

Fans commented: "Family and friends. The most important things in my life. Love you," wrote one, while a second said: "Vacation looked incredible."

Miranda and Brendan looked so happy on their vacation

Many others added heart emojis and said their selfie was adorable. The country music star and her other half have been enjoying an amazing vacation in the US.

She stunned fans with a bikini selfie on her trip which got everyone talking.

Miranda looked sizzling hot in a bright orange bikini top and neon pink denim shorts as she stood by the water in-between two of her gal pals clutching an ice-cold beverage.

Miranda has been vacationing with her husband and their friends

Accessorizing with a star print kimono, baseball cap, and mirror-lens sunglasses, Miranda's sun-kissed skin glistened under the warm rays. Other images saw the group enjoying a hike and watching the sunset from the Strawberry Bay campground.

Captioning the photos, Miranda wrote: "Strawberry Bay, Utah, thanks for the memories! #tourist."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Looks so much fun and @mirandalambert I love how confident you are. I love those pink shorts of yours and I'm jealous of your tan. You're gorgeous, don't let anyone tell you different."

