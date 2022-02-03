Miranda Lambert dazzles in beautiful beach photos as she celebrates anniversary with husband The country music star has never looked happier

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and to celebrate they took a beach vacation together.

The singer shared several images on Instagram of their getaway, including a picture-perfect snap of them soaking up the sun on the sand.

Miranda looked effortlessly stunning in a navy, string bikini adorned with white stars and she'd topped off the look with a Dallas baseball cap.

Brendan posed without his shirt as Miranda hung her arm around his shoulders. They both beamed for the camera and couldn't have looked happier.

The other photos included date night snapshots and one in which Miranda was planting a kiss on Brendan's cheek.

She captioned the post: "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. #3 years."

Miranda and Brendan celebrated their third wedding anniversary

The country music star added a sun, heart and engagement ring emoji and fans rushed to comment.

"Cuties. Love y'all," wrote one while another added: "You guys make me so happy. Happy anniversary you two."

Miranda - who was married to Blake Shelton - tied the knot with Brendan, a former police officer, in 2019 after meeting on Good Morning America.

The couple met on Good Morning America

She was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, and he was working on set.

"My husband was doing security there for the show," she later revealed to the New York Times. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They only dated for three months before getting married.

