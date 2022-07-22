Christine McGuinness announces split from Paddy McGuinness after 'make or break' family holiday

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced their separation following weeks of marriage difficulties.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the duo penned a candid statement that read: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make, but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Paddy and Christine concluded their statement by adding: "We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love. Paddy & Christine."

The couple's separation comes in the wake of their seemingly united front earlier this week. Just hours prior to the announcement, Paddy shared a snap from the family’s latest summer getaway. Taking to his Instagram, the Take Me Out host shared an upbeat snap of Christine as the pair stepped out to enjoy a tranquil evening.

He captioned his post: "Yes! We finally got away for our family holiday! After discovering, 3 days before we were due to fly, our youngest daughter's passport had expired, our holiday to Spain had to be cancelled.

"Thankfully we got lucky and found the last available lodge at Centre Parcs, I booked it straight away. It was a big tree house and the kids absolutely loved it!!!"

The couple have recently spent some time apart due to public marriage difficulties. The couple tied the knot 11 years ago and share twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, six. It is believed that the duo will continue to live together in their family home.

