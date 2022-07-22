Paddy McGuinness reunites with wife Christine for family holiday amid marriage woes The presenter was all smiles

Paddy McGuinness treated fans to a glimpse of his latest family holiday alongside his wife Christine following their ongoing marriage woes.

Taking to his Instagram, the Take Me Out host shared an upbeat snap of Christine as the pair stepped out to enjoy a tranquil evening. Putting the past few weeks behind them, the duo appeared to be in high spirits as they beamed for the selfie.

WATCH: Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shares tour inside ultra-modern home

34-year-old Christine was photographed wearing a stylish ensemble comprised of denim shorts, a white tank top and some delicate jewellery.

The former model styled her blonde locks into a low ponytail and finished off her look with a sweep of glamorous makeup. Paddy, 48, meanwhile sported a crisp white T-shirt and a bright apple green sun cap.

Paddy and Christine spent some family time away

He captioned his post: "Yes! We finally got away for our family holiday! After discovering, 3 days before we were due to fly, our youngest daughter's passport had expired, our holiday to Spain had to be cancelled.

"Thankfully we got lucky and found the last available lodge at Centre Parcs, I booked it straight away. It was a big tree house and the kids absolutely loved it!!!"

Providing details of their holiday, Paddy added: "We had a full week of activities booked for them and discovered a few of our children's hidden talents, namely scaling the indoor climbing walls. I'm so proud of how well they did but mainly by how much fun they had."

The former model enjoyed a "girls' trip" to Croatia in June

Paddy's fans raced to the comment section to show their support with one writing: "Wow amazing... Glad you found somewhere suitable, and you had the sunshine too", whilst a second penned: "Lovely Paddy. Pleased it worked out for you all. I've stayed in that very treehouse. How nice are the towels?"

Their upbeat holiday snaps come after the couple spent some time apart due to marriage difficulties. Paddy has been hit by several claims that he betrayed his wife by kissing a fellow TV star last year.

The couple are proud parents to three kids

Speaking to The Sun, Christine said: "I can't lie, we've having a very, very difficult time."

Later she insisted that she "didn't cause the situation" between herself and Paddy.

The couple tied the knot 11 years ago and share twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, six.

