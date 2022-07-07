Christine McGuinness addresses speculation surrounding her marriage to husband Paddy in candid post The couple have been married since 2011

Christine McGuinness has broken her silence following claims that her marriage to Paddy McGuinness is on the rocks.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 34-year-old - who married the Top Gear host in 2011 - admitted there have been "difficult times" amid what has been a very tough year.

She shared a quote that read: "This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest." Alongside this cryptic message, Christine added: "Regarding the press... There is only one thing I want to make clear right now... I didn't put us in this situation."

The mother-of-three also re-posted a series of motivational quotes referencing relationships. One read: "Talk about trust before you talk about love." Another said: "Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits and stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You're glowing, girl."

It was recently reported that Christine and 48-year-old Paddy's 11-year marriage was in trouble and that the presenter had removed the love heart tattoo he had for Christine on his ring finger.

Paddy and Christine have been married for 11 years

Last week, Christine returned from a girls' holiday with her new friend, footballer Chelsee Grimes, whom she met on ITV show The Games. Having left comedian Paddy and their three children at home, Christine captioned an Instagram post: "I followed my heart and it lead me to Croatia."

She added: "Memories for life, I'm feeling very lucky, so blessed. I've laughed sooo much, relaxed and switched off like never before!"

The couple have been through struggles in life with Christine and their three children, Felicity, Leo and Penelope, all being diagnosed with autism. In their BBC documentary, Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, the couple admitted that they hardly had visitors to the house before their children were formally diagnosed.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine met I Can See Your Voice host Paddy at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament when she was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. They live in a £2.1million mansion in Cheshire.

