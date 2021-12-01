Paddy and Christine McGuinness' heartbreaking wedding day moment revealed

Christine McGuinness has opened up in her candid autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, talking about her "overwhelming" wedding day to Paddy McGuinness in 2011.

There was a heartbreaking moment for Christine when she married Take Me Out host Paddy, when realising her own father hadn't shown up to walk her down the aisle. "There was the heartbreak of my dad not turning up," she said in the book.

One person who did show up to wish the couple well for their nuptials at Thornton Manor, was comedian Peter Kay. The funnyman has known Paddy since they were children so it was only fitting he was by his side. The star stepped into the role of best man and delivered a speech which was more like a stand-up gig according to The Mirror.

Paddy and Christine have been married for 10 years

As well as laughter from the guests, his words have had a lasting impact on Christine to this very day. "But the one thing he said that always stuck with me was, ‘As long as you’ve got laughter, you’ve got everything. And you two have that’," he said.

There were 200 guests there to celebrate the wedding, but only around 20 of them were Christine's family.

“The day itself was overwhelming. I didn’t really know anyone there, even though we had 200 guests. I didn’t have any friends to invite, and only 20 of the guests were my family. I was worrying about everyone else, as a lot of brides do, and I struggled to relax and enjoy the day."

The couple have three children together

The couple have been through struggles in life with Christine and their three children, Felicity, Leo and Penelope, all being diagnosed with autism recently.

In their new BBC documentary, Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, the couple admitted that they hardly had visitors to the house before their children were formally diagnosed.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine met I Can See Your Voice host Paddy at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament when she was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket. Earlier this year, they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary together and they live in a £2.1million mansion in Cheshire.

