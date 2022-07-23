Alex Scott shares heartbreak after sad loss

Alex Scott is nursing a broken heart after she revealed her sadness following the death of Arsenal supporter Maria Petri, who passed away at the age of 82.

Maria was a loyal supporter of the football club since 1950, including the Arsenal Ladies side in which Alex played in. Following the news of her death, Alex paid an emotional tribute to her on social media.

WATCH: Alex Scott tells fans about 'tough' evening

Sharing a smiling photo of the two women together at one of the club's games, Alex penned: "Arsenal through and through... Thank you for the love, the passion, the songs and support for us from the very beginning. We will never forget you Maria, we love you."

She accompanied her post with a broken heart and a crying emoji.

Maria often referred to the club as her "family". Speaking to DAZN earlier this year, she said: "I'm now an 82-year-old orphan. Because I don't have any nuclear family, I see Arsenal as my family."

💔😭Arsenal through and through..



Thank you for the love, the passion, the songs and support for us @ArsenalWFC from the very beginning.

We will never forget you Maria, We love you ⚽️ #COYG pic.twitter.com/ba4uTt5zvV — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) July 22, 2022

Alex with Maria before her death

She also said: "I shall be oh so upset when I die, I won't be able to watch Arsenal anymore."

Arsenal released a statement on Friday, hailing Maria's "legendary support" and said that her absence "will truly leave a void on matchdays at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and at away matches wherever we are playing".

The club added: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club can't quite believe that you won't be able to give your very special support to our club anymore. You've been one in a million and we'll never forget you, Maria."

Football fans… meet Maria.



Maria attends 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 men’s, women’s and academy game to support The Arsenal.



Unable to sing her usual chants at the moment, the fans decided to serenade her on Sunday.



This is what it means to be a Gooner! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lLk8MQlcuo — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 12, 2021

Maria was a favourite among the Arsenal team and fans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "We are all really sorry to hear the news. She was an integral part of our support and our community. The way she transmitted Arsenal values and the feeling of this football club was something I have never seen before.

"She was everywhere, every single week and she will be missed. Big time."

