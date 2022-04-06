Alex Scott looks divine in chic grey contrasting suit at star-studded event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott isn't afraid of experimenting when it comes to fashion, and her latest look had us in awe.

On Tuesday night, the 37-year-old looked oh-so-stylish in a smart grey two-piece suit from 4th & Reckless, which featured contrasting stripes. The ensemble featured padded shoulders, two-button fastening and a plunging neckline.

Keeping it classy, Alex accessorised with a black shoulder bag, a glamourous green Van Cleef necklace and large hoop earrings. She kept her dark tresses in sleek waves while accentuating her beauty with bronzer, lashings of black mascara and glossy lips.

Alex was among the many guests including Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman to attend No7's Pro Derm Scan launch at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Meanwhile, the Football Focus star never fails to impress with her enviable wardrobe. Whether she's hitting the red carpet in a glamorous, embellished gown or taking to The One Show sofa in sleek and sophisticated workwear, we've always been a fan of her effortless style.

Alex looked lovely as usual on Tuesday night

Last week, on Instagram, Alex looked absolutely incredible in a tan midi-dress that perfectly hugged her figure. She showed off the look in all of its glory as a friend recorded her doing a little boogie before she headed to the studios.

The presenter showed off her best moves from Strictly as she whirled around the wooden floor in some gorgeous strappy heels. Alex also made sure that her hair was the star of the show, as she flicked around and revealed that she had accessorised with a stunning necklace.

4th & Reckless Tall oversized blazer, £55, ASOS

She and her friend giggled as the clip ended, with Alex singing: "Give me your love!" The sports star shared another photo showing her in "work mode" as she posed in the look, revealing that it came from Reiss.

