Alex Scott reveals why she is the worst dinner date The former Arsenal player is currently on holiday with her mum in Tenerife

Alex Scott has been quite the jet setter this month but on Wednesday she revealed to friends and fans why she is the worst person to go on a dinner date with.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former football star showed she is still just as passionate as ever about catching the game even when she's not in the country.

In the snap, Alex can be seen sitting at the dinner table with her mum, who she has whisked away on a sun-soaked holiday to Tenerife, watching the football on her phone.

She wrote on the snap: "Not much company for mum at dinner tonight… watching the game init. 45 mins to go COYG"

In an earlier snap, Alex wrote a message to the Arsenal girls playing, writing: "Who's off to the game tonight? Gutted not there to cheer the girls on."

Alex watching thr Aresnal game at the dinner table

In spite of her absence, the star was representing her team colours with a bright red phone case which can be seen propped up against glasses of water, so she doesn't miss a minute of the Arsenal game.

Despite her table manners, Alex was as glam as always wearing black with gold statement earrings. She wore her long black hair swept to one side.

The star then showed a rare clip of her mum trying to enjoy her dessert, interrupted by Alex filming her – it’s nice to see the pair enjoying some quality time together.

Alex telling fans she's writing the final chapters of her book

Things have been non-stop for the BBC presenter who recently announced she was writing a book and reported she is utilising her time away to write.

Just before the snap at the table, Alex took an up-close selfie where she donned two plaits and a black snap-back cap which she wore backwards. On the image, she wrote: "trying to write the last couple chapters of my book but will still try to watch the game later…COYG".

Alex's new book, How (Not) To Be Strong is due to come out on 29 September.

