Alex Scott divides viewers with daring cut-out dress

Alex Scott divided fans with her latest appearance as she presented Soccer Aid 2022 on Sunday at the London Olympic Stadium.

Dressed in a black bodycon dress with multiple cut-outs, the 37-year-old presenter sparked somewhat of an online debate. With her upper chest exposed, many viewers were left feeling outraged by her outfit of choice.

One Twitter user penned: "Yet another chance for Alex Scott to expose herself! Ridiculous dress for a sport charity event!!!"

Another commented: "What does Alex Scott think she is presenting? This is a charity football game not some gala performance! Cover yourself up woman."

A third remarked: "Alex Scott is a little overdressed for a charity football event. Looks like she's going to a black tie event."

Despite the backlash, many of Alex's fans were quick to jump to her defence. Clearly in awe of her dress, one penned: "She looks lovely. It's not like it's indecent exposure or something. What's wrong with people nowadays."

Another added: "Alex Scott is looking absolutely insane."

Alex turned heads in her stunning black dress

The former Strictly contestant provided expert commentary whilst Dermot O'Leary and Maya Jama joined forces as co-presenters. The UNICEF fundraiser saw a star-studded line-up with the likes of Liam Payne taking on the role of England captain.

The opposing Soccer Aid World XI team was captained by Usain Bolt who was joined by returners Mo Gilligan, Lee Mack and Love Island's Kem Cetinay.

They raised a record-breaking £15,673,728

Soccer Aid was set up by Robbie Williams back in 2006 and is the world's biggest celebrity football match which raises money to support UNICEF's incredible work. This year Robbie delighted fans with his 1997 hit ballad "Angels" which he performed during half-time.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser he said: "I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it."