Alex Scott dazzled on Sunday evening when she presented Soccer Aid 2022 wearing black bodycon dress with multiple cut-outs.

However, some viewers took issue with the exposed sections of her outfit, with some feeling it was inappropriate for the charity match. The star did get plenty of support for her outfit, and now she has issued a passionate defence of the look. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself in the dress, and another of her in a black mini-dress from a previous TV outing.

"I mean I've spent most of my life in a trackie which I love don't get me wrong, but I'm gonna wear a dress when it's a special occasion," she wrote.

She then shared a photo of herself looking overjoyed in the dress alongside a clip of Catherine Tate's iconic Lauren Cooper who said her signature catchphrase: "Am I bovvered?"

Alex then shared a video of herself up in Scotland where she thanked those who had donated to Soccer Aid, and mentioned her recent trip to Namibia where she saw how the money is used.

The 37-year-old said: "Okay, going to push that negative energy to the side and concentrate on the good. Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated over the weekend to Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Alex defended her choice of fashion

"It's incredible, managed to raise over £15million and I saw on my trip to Namibia where those donations go and they really do help change lives."

She added: "So, thank you very much and let's concentrate on the good shall we?" Alex finished the clip with a small laugh as she exclaimed: "Jeez!"

Soccer Aid was set up by Robbie Williams back in 2006 and is the world's biggest celebrity football match which raises money to support UNICEF's incredible work. This year Robbie delighted fans with his 1997 hit ballad Angels which he performed during half-time.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser he said: "I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it."

