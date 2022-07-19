Alex Scott lights up The One Show in tangerine tailored dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love that Alex Scott isn't afraid to rock a colour. Her vibrant wardrobe lit up The One Show on Monday evening as she took to our screens in a statement orange bodycon to present alongside co-host Ronan Keating.

SEE: Alex Scott rocks audacious mesh 60s dress and thigh-high PVC boots

Ronan shared a playful snap to his Instagram Story capturing Alex rocking her tangerine tailored dress. "I was told to get the shoes in," wrote Ronan, who snapped Alex pointing proudly at her dazzling pointed-toe heels embellished with silver rhinestones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott boogies in a tan mini dress - and wow

The TV star wore her raven hair in mermaid waves that cascaded past her shoulders, amping up the glamour of her ensemble with a soft and glowy makeup look. Simply radiant!

Alex posed up a storm in her bold dress and glitzy heels

Tangerine orange is the colour of the season, and we're loving this 'Vesper' bodycon midi dress - the ultimate garm to level up your summer wardrobe.

Vesper Bodycon Midi Dress, £52, ASOS

PHOTOS: Alex Scott's £1.5million London home is stunning – see inside

Summer wedding? Look no further than this statement off-the-shoulder midaxi, sure to turn heads at any seasonal soirée. Channel Alex's daring fashion sense and add a pair of glitzy heels to take your outfit to the next level.

Vesper Bardot Midaxi Dress, £58, ASOS

It's not the first time this week Alex has stopped fans in their tracks with her enviable outfits. On Monday, the former Arsenal striker looked effortlessly glamorous in a black bouclé mini dress adorned with double-breasted gold button detailing.

Rocking the fit to present the Women's Euros, Alex caused a fashion frenzy amongst fans who couldn't get enough of her chic look.

Alex dazzled fans in a chic bouclé mini dress

"So gorgeous!" wrote one fan, flooding the comments section with flame emojis. "You are a goddess! GLOWING" penned a second.

MORE: Alex Scott sizzles in baby blue PVC trousers as she announces exciting news

MORE: Alex Scott's fans saying the same thing about her glamorous new look on ITV's The Games

"Love listening to you Alex, you are pioneering for women's football it's fantastic to see and listen," added a third supporter.

"Another week complete working on the @weuro2022 for @bbcsport with more records broken for women’s football," wrote Alex."Quarter finals and week 3 here we come …c’mon @lionesses," she continued.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.