Piers Morgan pays tribute to 'magnificent lady' after sudden loss The former GMB star seemed emotional

Piers Morgan has paid an emotional tribute to a "magnificent lady" following her sad death on Friday.

The former GMB star joined hundreds of Arsenal fans in paying homage to the club's "legendary" supporter Maria Petri, who passed away at the age of 82.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Piers shared a touching photo of Maria dressed head-to-toe in red and holding an Arsenal scarf while beaming for the camera, which he captioned: "RIP Maria Petri, Arsenal's greatest ever fan."

He added: "Never missed a game and we always heard her chants. Magnificent lady. #ComeOnYouGunners (red heart emoji)."

Piers wasn't the only one to fondly remember Maria. Alex Scott, who once played for Arsenal's women's team, also shared her heartbreak over Maria's tragic passing.

Piers shared his sadness over Maria's passing

Sharing a smiling photo of the two women together at one of the club's games, Alex penned: "Arsenal through and through... Thank you for the love, the passion, the songs and support for us from the very beginning. We will never forget you Maria, we love you."

Maria often referred to the club as her "family". Speaking to DAZN earlier this year, she said: "I'm now an 82-year-old orphan. Because I don't have any nuclear family, I see Arsenal as my family." She also said: "I shall be oh so upset when I die, I won't be able to watch Arsenal anymore."

Football fans… meet Maria.



Maria attends 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 men’s, women’s and academy game to support The Arsenal.



Unable to sing her usual chants at the moment, the fans decided to serenade her on Sunday.



This is what it means to be a Gooner! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lLk8MQlcuo — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 12, 2021

Maria was a loyal Arsenal supporter loved by the players and fans

Arsenal released a statement on Friday, hailing Maria's "legendary support" and said that her absence "will truly leave a void on matchdays at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and at away matches wherever we are playing". T

he club added: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club can't quite believe that you won't be able to give your very special support to our club anymore. You've been one in a million and we'll never forget you, Maria."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "We are all really sorry to hear the news. She was an integral part of our support and our community. The way she transmitted Arsenal values and the feeling of this football club was something I have never seen before.

"She was everywhere, every single week and she will be missed. Big time."

