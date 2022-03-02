Piers Morgan has a very public disagreement with son Spencer The former GMB star is father of four

Piers Morgan doesn't shy away from confrontation and debate – and that extends to his family members!

MORE: Piers Morgan's poolside snap at LA home has fans saying the same thing

The TV host got into a little spat with his eldest son Spencer on Twitter this week as they shared their views on the appropriate response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan reveals unseen part of his London home

Spencer, a sports journalist, took to the social media site, writing: "If you aren't personally prepared to fight I don't think you can call for direct action that will most likely lead to world war 3."

SEE: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' epic houses

PHOTOS: Piers Morgan and his wife Celia's two UK homes are totally different

Piers quickly retweeted Spencer's post as he shared his opinion. "Strange mindset for a journalist… so only serving military can comment on whether military action is justified/necessary when a dictator illegally invades a democratic country?"

Piers and Spencer shared their differing opinions on Twitter

Their differing opinions led to some confusion amongst fans, with one questioning whether they are father and son. "I'm Canadian so forgive me but isn't Spencer your son? Lol. Are you Twitter beefing your son?"

READ: Piers Morgan shares heartwarming story about daughter Elise

MORE: Piers Morgan left 'stunned' after phonecall with Kate Garraway's husband Derek - details

In response, Piers wrote: "He is…. we Morgans enjoy a bit of Twitter beef, even with each other."

The pair admitted they enjoy "a bit of Twitter beef"

Spencer then retweeted the message, adding: "Fortunately we have brains so can disagree without falling out. A lot of people on here should try it."

READ: Piers Morgan hits out at former Good Morning Britain co-star for 'mocking' him

MORE: 10 GMB stars' TV-worthy weddings: From Piers Morgan to Ben Shephard

Piers is a father of four children. The 56-year-old shares his three sons – Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24, and 21-year-old Bertie – with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008.

Stanley is the eldest of Piers' three sons

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to ten-year-old daughter, Elise.

Piers recently spent time in Australia and shared a post on Instagram as he bid goodbye. "Farewell, Sydney. I leave you as I found you a week ago… and how you've been the entire time…. chucking it down!" he wrote.

The TV star with his daughter, Elise

"But it was still a wonderful trip and my hotel @parkhyattsydney was one of the very best I've ever stayed in. Who can moan when you have a view like this from your room? Beautiful harbour, great city, and special thanks to everyone at Sky News Australia for making me feel so welcome. We seem to be already ruffling all the right feathers. Can't wait to get started on the new show."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.