Piers Morgan's hotel-worthy home transformation makes fans green with envy

Without needing to be in London for Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan has been spending a lot of time at his countryside residence in Newick, Sussex.

Piers is staying with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, and the former newspaper editor has been keen to show off just how beautiful it is via Instagram.

His latest post sparked jealousy among fans as he unveiled his Instagrammable first-floor balcony.

The photograph revealed four white wooden chairs lined up along the wooden clad balcony and over the black railings there is a sweeping view of his stunning garden.

Piers Morgan's updated balcony has been a hit with fans

There are also white shutters on the windows of the property and a tassel-trimmed curtain which appears to lead to the outside space.

He captioned the image: "My newly-restored balcony office for the next few days."

The star's balcony has sweeping views

The image has already received 6,000 likes and counting and his Instagram fans were quick to share their opinions on the alfresco office. One wrote: "Nice. Wish I had the same balcony and view", while another admitted: "Fantastic! Am so jealous! Enjoy!"

One user even joked: "That's not a balcony, it's a G&T terrace. Enjoy."

The family's property also has a huge pool

In another picture shared earlier in the week, Piers shared his exact balcony view with his followers, revealing just what a great vantage point his elevated position provides over his private garden.

He sat with a cup of tea and his laptop, overlooking his perfectly manicured lawn. Perhaps Piers already knows about the genius robot lawnmower that Eammon Holmes uses to keep his grass photo-ready?!

Piers' London home, however, has received criticism online for being messy and the garden was once even likened to a prison yard. The family also has one other property, located in LA, which they haven't been able to visit for two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

