Helen Glover and Heather Stanning reunite to celebrate ten years since winning Olympic gold

The first Team GB Olympians to win gold in London 2012, Helen Glover and Heather Stanning have united a decade on with their children for an exclusive photoshoot in the new issue of HELLO! magazine, as they share memories of that epic day – and Heather also reveals exciting news that she is expecting her second child, a sibling for her two-year-old son, Magnus, with her husband, army officer Jonny Howse.

"Our second child is due in November, which is very exciting. Magnus adores playing with Helen's three children, and I always wanted him to have siblings."

The double Olympic champion rowers (who also won Gold in Rio 2016) are the closest of friends and their lives have mirrored one another's over the past ten years.

Helen, who is mum to Logan, who has just turned four, and two-year-old twins Kit and Bo (her children with her husband, TV wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall), tells HELLO!: "You know in that moment in the boat together, you have something that connects you, and win or lose we knew we would always be connected by this shared experience. We really are the best of friends, and always will be. Our lives have taken similar directions and that has only enhanced our friendship."

All their offspring are happy on the water and Helen tells how, it is where her trio feel most at home, even providing the perfect place for nap time. "They don't always fall asleep in their cots, but put them in the canoe and they go fast asleep!"

Heather also announced she is expecting again

On this milestone celebration, the two women also have winning words for one another. Of Heather, Helen says, "She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met; she is such a solid friend, super organised, super determined and quietly gets on with things without realising quite how brilliant she is."

While Heather praises Helen, telling HELLO!, "She is fiercely competitive and extremely capable, but also so caring and genuine. She always thinks of other people before herself."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday.