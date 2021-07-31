Helen Glover's emotional reunion with children will melt your heart The Olympian is mum to three children

Helen Glover may not have left the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a medal, but that didn't matter as she enjoyed an emotional reunion with her three children upon returning home.

The Olympian shares two sons, Logan, three and Kit, one, and a daughter, Willow, one, with her husband, nature presenter Steve Backshall.

WATCH: Helen Glover has emotional reunion with her children

Helen and her husband captured the moment she reunited with her children as she wheeled her trolley through the airport. The three kids ran up to their mum, before embracing her for a sweet hug. How adorable!

"This feeling," the double-gold medallist wrote, adding: "#runningcuddles #homesweethome."

And the family didn't waste much time before they headed out onto the water, as Helen and Steve shared a photo of the family in a small boat, with all of the kids wearing some cute floatation gear.

"Back on the river," Helen wrote.

Helen lovingly embraced her children

Her fans were swept away by the beautiful reunion, as one said: "Omg - just love this team Hels," and another added: "Oh this melts my heart. Welcome home and well done."

Former Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill paid tribute to Helen's incredible career, as she commented: "Nothing better! What a beautiful moment! Well done Helen on everything you've achieved! Blown us all away."

Helen wasn't able to add a third gold medal to her tally at this Olympics, after she finished in fourth place with Polly Swann.

The star was the subject of a documentary, Helen Glover: Mother of all Comebacks, that followed her training for the Olympics after she took time away from the sport after becoming a mum.

As a mum, Helen's children's health is always at the forefront of her mind, and last year the Olympian shared her genius parenting hack to make sure her kids enjoyed the outside.

The family soon headed out onto the water

The mum-of-three shared two photos that showed her cycling with Logan while Steve pushed the twins in a double pram.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Answering the question of how to get everyone some fresh air at the same time rollerblade/bike/pram combo at Dorney lake."

Her followers were very impressed with her efforts, with one simply commenting: "Skills" while another added: "That is supremely impressive!"

