Helen Glover shares genius parenting hack to get all her kids out the door The Olympic rower shares three children with husband Steve Backshall

Helen Glover shared a genius parenting hack on Tuesday. The Olympic rower is making sure her whole family stays healthy and gets in some much-needed fresh air, but with such a young brood it's understandably difficult to manage them all. However, Helen and her husband Steve Backshall have found the perfect trick to be able to get the family outside – and it involves rollerblades and a bike!

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes on our exclusive shoot with Helen Glover

The new mum – who shares newborn twins Kit and Willow and son Logan, 18 months, with Steve – shared two photos to her Instagram page on Tuesday showing her cycling with Logan while her wildlife presenter husband rollerblades pushing his twins in a double pram. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Answering the question of how to get everyone some fresh air at the same time rollerblade/bike/pram combo at Dorney lake." Her followers were very impressed with her efforts, with one simply commenting: "Skills" while another added: "That is supremely impressive!"

Helen Glover thinks outside the box to get her kids some fresh air

Helen and Steve revealed the exciting news of their twins' arrival exclusively to HELLO! Online last month. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey."

Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins' tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

MORE: Helen Glover shares adorable photos of her twins' special day out – see pics

Helen Glover shares twins Kit and Willow and son Logan with husband Steve Backshall

MORE: Helen Glover shares adorable photos of son Logan with his two-week-old twin siblings

The happy news that they were expecting was first revealed at the Animal Hero Awards at the end of September when the couple handed out the awards. While presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award to a dog called Barrie, the two-time Olympic champion was clearly emotional as she said: "I'm definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this." She later tweeted: "An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.