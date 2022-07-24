Jennifer Lopez spends joyous day with Ben Affleck and children as she marks birthday in Paris So many things to celebrate!

Jennifer Lopez has been living it up during her honeymoon since her surprising and instantly-viral Las Vegas nuptials to Ben Affleck, and their time together has just gotten sweeter!

The long-time couple promptly flew to Paris after their midnight wedding and fans have been non-stop gushing over their loved-up photos strolling the streets of Paris and spending time on a luxurious boat.

Now their time in Paris has become even more special, as not only has Ben's daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, joined in on the fun, but she has arrived just in time to celebrate J.Lo's 53rd birthday.

The 16-year-old was spotted in the city of light leaving the fabulous Hôtel de Crillon in Place de la Concorde, tagging along as the three headed out to lunch.

For the celebratory meal, the teen wore an adorable white mini dress with little black hearts as polka dots, paired with a classic navy blazer, sports sneakers and a black crossbody.

Meanwhile, her dad looked hip with a navy button down worn over a white tee shirt, paired with gray blue pants and white Golden Goose sneakers. His new wife looked fabulous as always, donning a floral midi-length linen dress by Reformation featuring a corset-like bodice, which she accessorized with camel high-heeled sandals.

The three were perfectly dressed for a chic day out

What's more, Violet isn't the only child of the newly blended bunch that has made an appearance in Paris, with Ben's other daughter, Seraphina, 13, also joining, as well as J.Lo's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Though multiple reports cited "extreme loyalty" to mom Jennifer as the reason behind Violet's absence during Bennifer's wedding, her Paris visit seems to solidify her growing bond with her new stepmother and step-siblings.

The Lopez-Affleck clan seems to have had a blast during a boat day

The marriage between the actor and the singer comes nearly twenty years after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and after he proposed for a second time in April of 2022.

The Marry Me lead wore two dresses for the occasion, a striking gown by Zuhair Murad as well as a romantic white dress she had kept from a yet to be revealed movie she filmed years prior.

