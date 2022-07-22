Jennifer Lopez rocks cut-out swimsuit for new JLo beauty product tease

Jennifer Lopez sent her fans into meltdown when she teased 'something is coming' while rocking a figure-flaunting, cut-out swimsuit.

The newlywed is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Paris after tying the knot with Ben Affleck on 16 July, but that didn't stop her from promoting a new product from her JLo beauty line that's set to drop on Sunday, which also happens to be her 53rd birthday.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez looks unreal in cut-out swimsuit for teasy JLo beauty news

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer reshared a sizzling clip that put her body front and center as she writhed around highlighting every angle of her gym-honed physique.

Given that the clip was focused on her figure, it appears that a new body product could be the next addition to her line, which already includes a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and complexion booster.

Teasing the name of the product, the post on the JLo beauty account read: "7.24. SOMETHING. IS. COMING. Get ready to #FlauntIt like @JLo."

Jennifer teased a new beauty product is on the way

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Omg I'm ready!!!!!!!! Looks like full body care." A second said: "So ready for something new," and a third added: "So excited! Whatever it is, I'm buying."

It's been an exciting month for the singer, who exchanged vows with Ben at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas after rekindling their romance last year. They announced their engagement in April.

JLo's fans think she is dropping a body product

Jennifer confirmed on Sunday that she had married Ben. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

Jennifer and Ben married in Las Vegas

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple were initially engaged back in 2002 but called time on their relationship in 2004 and went on to marry and have children with other people before finding their way back to each other.

