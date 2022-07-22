Gwyneth Paltrow "so happy" for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow has praised Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage, sharing how "happy" she is for the newlyweds.

Ben's ex took to social media on Friday for a Q&A with fans and one asked how she felt that her former love had married. "Love!" she simply replied, adding: "So romantic! So happy for them."

Gwyneth and Ben dated on-and-off for three years in the late 1990s after they starred together in the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love.

He went on to date and became engaged to JLo but they ended their engagement in 2004 amid claims that media speculation surrounding their relationship became too much.

But in 2021 they rekindled their romance and wed on 16 July in Las Vegas.

The couple had an "emotional" ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel with JLo choosing two wedding dresses for the special occasion – one sleeveless A-line gown by Alexander McQueen which she originally wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, and an off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

Gwyn shared her thoughts with fans

"You can see the love they had for each other. They definitely truly care and love each other," their minister Ryan Wolfe told People.

"I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real. It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure," he added.

The pair wed in Vegas

In her newsletter On the J.Lo, Jennifer opened up about her big day. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives."

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," the actress continued.