Bake Off star Paul Hollywood shares his heartbreak over sad death The TV star posted on Instagram

Paul Hollywood has taken to Instagram to share his heartbreak after the sudden death of a friend.

The Bake Off star shared a poignant photo along with a moving tribute to David Moores, following his passing on Friday.

David Moores was the former owner and chairman of Liverpool football club. The family held a stake in the club for over 50 years with David becoming an owner in 1991 before selling his majority stake in 2007.

Tragically, his death comes weeks just after his wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away.

Paul paid a poignant tribute to David Moores

Paul shared a selfie showing him and David smiling for the camera. He wrote: "So sorry to hear of the death of David Moores, a great man, I was lucky enough to spend some time with him and his wife Marge. They will both be missed by all who knew them. My thoughts are with his family, known by most as The Chairman! #lfc #legend #thechairman."

Fans quickly reached out to offer their condolences. "Prayers for his family during this difficult time," one wrote, while a second added: "Such sad news." A large number commented: "Rest in Peace."

Paul recently spoke about his split from Alexandra in 2017

It comes after Paul spoke about being “in a really dark place” following his split from wife Alexandra in 2017.

"I didn't want to carry on at one point," he told Platinum magazine.

The former couple were married for 20 years

"Most of what was being said was a lie or a twisted truth. The truth was very different to what the tabloids were writing. The press intrusion can be such a horrible thing to deal with, and it isn't fair, because there’s no right to reply," he said.

"I've withdrawn a lot in the last six years and I'm happiest at home, just putting on my slippers and dressing gown in front of the telly. I don’t go out that much and being in large groups of people makes me nervous."

