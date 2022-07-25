Martha Stewart shares shock and heartbreak after sudden deaths at family home The 80-year-old was supported by fans

Martha Stewart had a very difficult weekend.

The 80-year-old took to Instagram to share her shock and heartbreak following a traumatic incident at her home in Connecticut.

Martha posted a sad social media post on Saturday, revealing that six of her peacocks had been savagely killed by a marauding group of coyotes at her compound.

"RIP beautiful BlueBoy," she wrote alongside a video of her magnificent peacock. "The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy.

Martha mourned the loss of her peacocks on Instagram

"Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?? We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard; we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.

"And by the way I do not have any idea how the Marvin Gaye music found its way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate," she added of the clip's accompanying track.

She often shared updates on her birds with her fans

Fans were quick to reach out and offer their condolences – and solutions. "So sorry. Same in my farm in Brazil with my geese. A Neighbour's dog!!! Electric wire a solution?" one suggested.

A second advised: "Livestock guardian dogs!! 3-4 working in a team and you'll never lose another animal again." And a third shared: "I'm so sorry. I've heard Great Pyrenees are strong protectors."

The nypost again “fake news”. They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) May 16, 2021

At one time, she had 21 peafowl

In May last year, Martha confirmed that she had "21 of these glorious birds" on her Twitter account.

The Martha Knows Best star added that their "house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly".

She also wrote about her peafowl on The Martha Stewart Blog in July 2020. "I visit these beautiful birds every day,” she said. “I love calling out to them and waiting for their energetic responses. My peacocks are doing exceptionally well and remain active, curious, and very, very vocal."

