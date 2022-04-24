GMA's Lara Spencer rocks incredible jeans on 'dream' day out The GMA host took a trip to the farm

Lara Spencer dons countless elegant looks when hosting Good Morning America, but the broadcaster switched up her ensemble on Saturday in aid of an exciting project hosted by Martha Stewart.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares family photographs with mom and rarely seen sisters

Taking to her Instagram account, Lara revealed she was visiting Martha's Farm in Kantoah, NY, for her "Great American Tag Sale," a project which is due to be aired in May.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer encounters animals on Martha Stewart's farm

Captioning two photos of the exciting day, Lara penned: "Two pictures to wrap up a dream assignment with 3 of my very favorite things—Martha Stewart, animals, and vintage hunting.

MORE: Lara Spencer's jaw-dropping living room leaves fans obsessing over the same thing

MORE: Lara Spencer posts celebratory message - 'How lucky are we'

"Oh wait. And cocktails. Make that four of my favorite things. #dreamday. #greatamericantagsale will air on ABC prime time in May.

Lara shared the update with her 384,000 Instagram followers

"And on @goodmorningamerica of course!!"

Lara looked as glamorous as ever, wearing a pair of blue jeans which had a subtle flare at the bottom.

She matched the stylish pants with pointed suede boots in a dark taupe shade, which the 52-year-old paired with a matching belt.

The mother-of-two completed the look with a long-sleeved jumper in a champagne color and wore a taupe top underneath.

Lara's followers couldn't wait to weigh in on her stunning look. One fan penned: "You better work that hair!! You look soooo beautiful!!"

A second replied: "Stunning Miss Lara!"

Lara was very impressed with Martha's fabulous "castoffs"

A third wrote: "Your enthusiasm and excitement is obvious! Love it when work and fun can be used in the same sentence. Life is good."

The event was well documented on the GMA star's Instagram account where she took her 384,000 followers through the huge array of Martha's preloved items that were up for grabs at the sale, including fantastic artwork, lavish furniture, and cookery equipment.

The star also had time to visit some of the animals Martha keeps on the farm, and filming the large pen where peacocks are kept, narrated her encounter with one of the feathery residents.

In a video posted to her Instagram feed, she said: "Oh my goodness this is the only tag sale I've ever been to that has peacocks, look he came out on cue - of course he did, it's Martha's house!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.